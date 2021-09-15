Local Briefs

Arcanum Special Meeting Sept. 21

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following Special Village Council Meeting for the Village of Arcanum to become an Official Member of the Purple Heart Trail:

– Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Arcanum Veterans Park, 119 West George Street, Arcanum (Should there be inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Arcanum Fieldhouse located at 310 North Main Street, Arcanum.)

The “Purple Heart Ceremony” will be held as part of this special meeting.

American Legion Fish Fry is Sept. 17

GREENVILLE — Greenville American Legion Post 140, 325 N. Ohio Street, will be having a Fish Fry Friday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. The cost is $9 per person and is all you can eat. For further information, contact Fred Dean at 937-417-7414.

PERI to meet Oct. 4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (PERI) will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4 at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $9 per person, payable at the door. PERI’s guest speaker will be Darke County Board of Elections Director Paul Schlecty.

Any retiree affiliated with Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local PERI chapter. To make reservations, call Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961 on or before Sept.27.

Health Dept. Developmental Screening Sept. 29

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department Early Intervention program, in collaboration with the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be hosting a free developmental screening Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 5844 Jaysville-Saint Johns Road, Greenville. Screenings will be by appointment, with each lasting approximately 30 minutes. This screening is for any child living in Darke County ages 0 to 3 years old. It is at no cost to families and no insurance card is needed at the screening. To schedule an appointment and for any questions or additional information on this event, please contact the Early Intervention staff at the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 212.