Four appear in court for arraignment

By Meladi Brewer

Dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Four individuals appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to hear arraignments from the grand jury. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Joshua W. Lewis, of Union City, entered a not-guilty plea to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a second count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Lewis could face up to 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine on count one, and up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine on count two for a total of two-and-a-half years in prison and a $7,500 maximum fine if convicted. None of the penalties are mandatory. His next court date is Oct. 8.

Anthony Tuggle, of Versailles, entered a not-guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Tuggle can face up to 12 months incarceration and a maximum fine of $2,500 if convicted, none of which are mandatory. His next court date is set for Oct. 28.

Jacob D. Monnin, of Versailles, entered a not-guilty plea on account of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a maximum fine of $2,500. Monnin’s next court date is Oct. 29.

Jody Burns pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She faces up to 12 months incarceration and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 28.