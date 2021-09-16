Bringing toys, smiles for the ride

By Carol Marsh

ARCANUM — The Blue Barrels are still out and around Darke County for the final week as the the First Annual Children’s Medical Toy Run draws near.

The Toy Run, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, will begin at the Hogg Shop, located at 3564 St. Rt. 49 in Arcanum, with registration from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and kick stands up at 12 noon. Then, riders will travel together to the Antioch Shrine in Dayton, due to the increase in recent COVID cases. Representatives from Dayton Children’s and Shriner’s Hospitals will be on-site to greet riders and accept the toys on behalf of the hospital and children.

Many local children are catching the spirit of donating toys. Lucas Reinoehl, son of Tyler and Sarah Reinoehl, has brought several toys for the blue barrel last week. Lucas, who himself has spent time at Children’s Hospital, has Clydo Cranial Dysphrasia (CCD), a genetic condition which affects his teeth and bones, including the spine, face, collarbone and legs. In addition, Abby McGlinch stopped by the blue barrels and donated many toys to the cause.

“We’ve put our hearts and souls into this run, and I hope it gets bigger and better every year!” said event coordinator Jason Claywell, member of the of the Hirams Legacy (the newest Ohio Chapter of the Widows Sons International Masonic Riders Association), who, as a child, underwent treatment at Dayton Children’s Hospital for Wilms’ Tumor Syndrome.

Blue Barrel toy drop-off locations include: Arcanum Hardware, State Farm (Greenville), Zegun Arms, Eikenberry’s, Timmons, Bikers Closet (Piqua), Krogers (Piqua), Piqua Harley, Buckeye Harley, Ace Hardware (Greenville), Ace Hardware (Versailles), Francis Furniture, Rehmert’s Kawasaki/KTM, Topsy Turvy (Tipp City and New Bremen), and The Hogg Shop (Arcanum).

Donation jar locations include: The Hive, Happily Ever After, Beanz Bakery, Refined, Zegun Arms and Barga Heating and Air Conditioning.

Questions about the event, donations, or joining on the ride? Stop by the Hogg Shop, call 937-564-8840, or email: [email protected] For updates, visit the Widows Sons Hirams Legacy Facebook page, or the Hogg Shop Facebook Page.

