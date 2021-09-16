Powell to host Town Hall in Greenville Oct. 4

Staff report

GREENVILLE – Ohio State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced Thursday she will be hosting a town hall on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Greenville.

The event will be held at EUM Church, 1451 Sater Street, Greenville, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to share an update on the state with my constituents,” said Powell. “I encourage everybody to bring your questions, feedback and ideas so that I can best represent you in Columbus.”

The town hall is free to attend and open to all citizens of the 80th House District. Please email [email protected] with any questions about the event.

State Representative Jena Powell is currently serving her second term as a state representative. She represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County. For more information, contact Rep. Powell’s office at 614-466-8114 or [email protected]