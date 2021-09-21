Arcanum Preservation Society inducts Jerry Snyder

Arcanum News for the week of Sept. 20, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Arcanum Preservation Society is pleased to announce that Twin Township Trustee Jerry Snyder was inducted as a life-time member at their Membership Meeting on Sept. 8 by President Jim Piel. Jerry has been a valuable member of their research and work crew. They would not be as far into the restoration process without him and so the recommendation went to the membership at the August meeting and was unanimously approved. Congratulations Jerry and thank you for all your assistance in the society’s current renovation of the Arcanum Opera House, formerly known as the city building.

A special thank you to the following companies for partnering with Arcanum-Butler Middle School and supporting their Positive Behaviors, Interventions, and Supports (PBIS) program: Garbig & Schmidt, Greenville National Bank, Jafe Decorating, RJ Warner Insurance, and Hot Head Burrito in Greenville. Their contributions will go a long way in helping support our PBIS program and provide incentives to students who go above and beyond in the school and community. PBIS promotes school safety and good behavior by teaching expectations and strategies to students. Its focus is on prevention, not punishment.

This week is Homecoming Week at Arcanum High School with the parade on Thursday, Sept. 23 game on Friday, and dance following on Saturday. The Spirit themes for the week of Homecoming are Career Day was yesterday, America Day is today, Cowboy Day will be tomorrow, Jersey Day on Thursday, and Pink-out on Friday in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Throughout the week, points will be awarded for participating in the spirit days. The homecoming court, football teams, band, cheerleaders, cross country, volleyball teams, golf, pee-wee football, and cheerleading teams, ABCTA, and FFA will participate in the Homecoming parade on Thursday night. After the parade, the young ladies of the high school will sport the football gear for the traditional Powder Puff game. Students will once again decorate spirit boards which will be displayed on the front lawn of the field house. Spirit boards will be judged by “likes” on the school’s Twitter account.

This year’s freshman representatives are Mora Menzie, Landon Wagner, and Truman Knaus; sophomore representatives are Ashlyn Miller, Brady Lock, and Ethan Bennett. Junior representatives are Lani Holinger and Jacob Rice. King and Queen Candidates are Ellie Fout, Peyton Garbig, Taylor Gray, Meghan McCans, Bella O’Daniel, Alexis Wilcox, Dan Albright, Ian Baker, Landon Haney, Tyler Huber, Eli Shelton, and Brennen Troutwine. Prince and Princess are Keenan Painting and Izzy Junkins for this year.

Arcanum High School’s Homecoming football game will be Friday, Sept. 24 versus National Trail High School. The events will begin at 6:30 p.m. with introduction of the Homecoming Court class representatives followed by the announcement of this year’s king and queen. The annual Homecoming Dance will be Saturday evening with the theme “Starry Night.”

Tonight, is the special Purple Heart Ceremony at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park (weather permitting; otherwise, event will move to the Fieldhouse). Arcanum Mayor Bonnie Millard will present a proclamation and representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart will be present to participate in the ceremony and present the village with a special plaque. Arcanum-Butler Schools will be joining in this honor and will become a designated Purple Heart School District. The village and school district are honored to pay respects and recognize the brave men and women who have given so much to our country. Purple Heart recipients are welcome to join the celebrations and to be honored. The Village of Arcanum will be designated a “Purple Heart Village” and be added to the National Purple Heart Trail

The 2021 Harvest Extravaganza will be held this weekend on Sept. 25 and 26 at 5207 Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road. They will feature over 50 vendors with mums, pumpkins, country crafts, handmade items, soaps & candles, Vintage décor, Grunge décor, Shabby chic, Primitives, Boutiques, Antiques, Jewelry, and good old Rusty junk! Along with shopping, enjoy tasty treats from local trucks and vendors, live Bluegrass music with Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. Bluegrass Rambles from Noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have your tickets yet? The Arcanum Alumni Association is hosting a Pulled Pork BBQ dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 (Senior Night) prior to the varsity football game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse. Tickets are $9 (presale only) for a Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, and applesauce. Dine-in or carry-out is available for that night. For tickets please see any member of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board: Sally Sharritts, Denise Swabb, Barb Garrison, Linda Pease Brown, Tammy Cline, Brenda Lightner, Helena Schlafmann, Cheryl Gray, Carolyn Trentine or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. BBQ will be provided by Paul’s BBQ and proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association.

“September days have the warmth of summer in their briefer hours, but in their lengthening evenings a prophetic breath of autumn.” ~ Rowland E. Robinson

“In many ways, September feels like the busiest time of the year: The kids go back to school, work piles up after the summer’s dog days, and Thanksgiving is suddenly upon us.” ~ Brene Brown

