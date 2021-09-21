Midmark Corporation acquires Shor-Line

Staff report

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. announced Monday it has acquired Schroer Manufacturing Company (“Shor-Line”), an animal health equipment manufacturer based in Kansas City, Kan. The acquisition adds to Midmark’s portfolio and positions the company as a preferred design partner for animal care professionals, Midmark stated.

The transaction aligns with the Midmark belief that better care starts with a better-designed experience. Animal health customers will benefit from the strategic combination of Shor-Line’s manufacturing and design expertise and Midmark’s clinical insight and capabilities. Not only does the acquisition expand Midmark’s products and services portfolio, but it also enables the company to engage with customers early in the design process to specify an entire suite of equipment and services that best fits the needs of the facility and its patients.

“Shor-Line is a well-respected company in the animal health market with a long history of customer service, innovation and high-quality equipment,” said Jon Wells, president and CEO of Midmark. “The culture and values of Shor-Line very much reflect that of Midmark, and we are excited to welcome them to the Midmark team. Together, we can be a strong partner for our customers, offering the new approaches, innovative technologies and proven solutions they need, while working with them to create a better care experience for pets and their owners.”

Founded in 1927, Shor-Line offers a full range of quality products, including containment, scales, surgery and exam tables, tubs, anesthesia, grooming and lighting. It also provides design and build services to its customers. The company’s luxury kennels and low-stress housing and equipment are two of the trends Shor-Line is currently innovating.

