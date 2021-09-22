Bassmasters host fishing day for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Youth mentor volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke Counties and their “Littles” recently enjoyed the Youth Day Fishing Derby and a cookout at the home of Mike Meyer of Fort Loramie, thanks in part to the Shelby County Bassmasters.

Throughout the year, local fishermen participate in bass tournaments where a modest portion of their entry fees go toward the purchase of individual rods and reels for children who participate in the Fishing Derby.

Funding and supplies were made possible by The Sons of American Legion in Piqua, Kiwanis Club, Wagner’s IGA in Minster, Al’s Place Pizza, Mulleys Outwest Drive Thru, Russ Michael, Mike Myers, Vicky Tipps, Spillway Bait & Tackle, Sidney Foodtown, Playtex Cooperation, and Dannon Cooperation.

Jennifer Bruns, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke Counties, stated, “The Fishing Derby is not only Bigs’ & Littles’ but also Big Brothers Big Sisters staff’s favorite event. The Bassmasters always do such a great job in organizing this event. The kids in our program don’t always get the opportunity to partake in fishing, so by having this event, it exposes them to the all-American hobby known as fishing. The fact that they get a fishing pole and gear to take home is icing on the cake.”

Monthly group activities, such as the Fishing Derby, are offered at no cost to the agency’s Big & Little matches. It is suggested that Bigs meet with their Littles at least twice a month to offer support, serve as a positive role model, and provide a mentoring relationship. Match activities can be scheduled around a volunteer’s calendar and offer a fantastic way to have a positive impact on youth in our community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency. If you would like to become a youth mentor and help defend the potential of one of the children on our waiting list, please call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.