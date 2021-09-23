Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that no matter how expensive or comfortable looking a new cat bed may be, cats often prefer cardboard boxes, the smaller the box the better.

Stala, a 1-year-old female tabby, is an curious “cool cat” who enjoys people visiting, and petting her head. She is very lovable, and loves being the center of attention.

Charlotte, a 3-year-old female tabby is an elegant “cool cat” with who also enjoys meeting people, although she can be a little shy. She especially enjoys the challenge of a new toys.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Stala, Charlotte, and the other fabulous felines, including many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going through the end of September. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society office.