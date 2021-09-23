Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Teddy, a 2-year-old intact male Shepherd mix, is very sweet boy who wants to say “hi” to everyone he meets. He is good with cats, dogs and children. Teddy can be a little shy and takes time to warm up,but he walks well on a leash. Teddy weighs in at about 43 lbs. and he did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Teddy’s adoption fee is also $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Come in and meetTeddy and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.