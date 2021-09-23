Greenville FFA hosts National Farm Safety Week

By Hannah Sloan

Greenville FFA Reporter

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA hosted its National Farm Safety Week, the week of Sept. 20 to 24

. National Farm Safety Week is to help protect our Agriculturists, as well as promote farm safety on the roads. The Greenville FFA has kicked off this week with colors of the day. The days and colors to wear were Monday; Rural Roadway safety wear orange or red, Tuesday; Safety and health day for women wear pink, Wednesday; Safety and health for ag youth, wear a youth organization shirt, Thursday; Ag fertilizer and chemical safety day wear black and white, Friday; wear a Tractor Cade shirt.

The Greenville FFA also wanted to get the middle school building involved. They hosted a coloring contest for Greenville Middle School Grades K-through-4. The officers will judge the top 5 pages to be judged by the whole chapter. These participants won a prize, as well as a Tractor Cade T-shirt. On Friday, we kicked off the Tractor Cade. This is a parade with multiple types of tractors with diverse types of safety features. The individuals that participated in the Tractor Cade are Jayden Hicks, Marissa Hicks, Kamryn Hupman, Hannah Sloan, Kyrie Unger, Chace Drew. Mr. Fries, our superintendent, was our Grand Marshal.