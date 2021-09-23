Milestone 100th donation for Tony Rose

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles donor Tony Rose celebrated his milestone 100th lifetime donation Sept. 20 at the Versailles Poultry Committee and Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive.

It’s a milestone with CBC, but when it comes to his actual donor history, Rose said, “You never know exactly. I’ve been donating since I was in college at Wright State, and I’ve donated in several states. I’m not sure how many donations but it’s not why I donate. My brother had problems and went through several units of platelets.”

Tony keeps a steady schedule with all Versailles blood drives, donating every two months. He reached the 100th milestone with his fifth donation of this year.

About Community Blood Center (CBC)

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.