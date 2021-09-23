MVCTC SkillsUSA Chapter 1 meets

By Lilly Wehrley

SkillsUSA Chapter 1 Reporter

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Technology Center (MVCTC) SkillsUSA Chapter 1 held its first meeting on Sept. 13, 2021. The meeting included the induction of the SkillsUSA officers, followed by the introduction is the SkillsUSA program to the Junior Class.

The 2021-2022 skills officers are:

· President-Marcella Terriquez, Cosmetology student from Mississinawa Valley

· Vice President-Ryley Wilson, Dental Assisting student from Arcanum-Butler

· Secretary-Harli Taylor, Cosmetology student from Valley View

· Treasurer-Mackenzie Hoover, Cosmetology student from Brookville

· Reporter-Lilly Wehrley, Cosmetology student from Eaton

· Parliamentarian- Jaha Jackson, Dental Assisting student from West Carrollton

SkillsUSA Chapter 1 adviser, Mrs. Brewer, introduced herself and discussed the events for the next meeting, then turned it over to Marcella, Chapter 1 President, to call the meeting to order. The officers talked about what SkillsUSA is, including the mission, competitions, and regional officer opportunities.

The SkillsUSA Chapter 1 meeting of MVCTC was a success and was filled with new friendships and excitement. We will move forward, creating memories, positivity, and treating each other like a family to bring out the joy MVCTC brings to everyone.

