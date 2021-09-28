Arcanum Public Library hosting free Generation Rx workshop

Staff report

ARCANUM — The Ohio State University – Darke County Extension is partnering with Arcanum Public Library to bring “Generation Rx” to the community.

The educational program will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. There will be engaging activities that focus on teaching older adults’ safe medication practices, and there will also be an opportunity for the audience to participate in a Q&A session. Those who attend will be entered to win a free Jssmst locking medicine box.

This educational programming will address simple ways to decrease the risk for adverse drug events, the safe storage and disposal of medications, as well as prescription drug misuse in our country.

Generation Rx is offered through a partnership between the Cardinal Health Foundation and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and will be presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for OSU Extension, Darke County.

If you are interested in participating in this one-hour, free workshop, please call the Arcanum Public Library at 937-692-848.

For additional information on this Generation Rx workshop or other OSU Extension programs, please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or email [email protected]