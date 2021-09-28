Greenville police blotter

Assault

Sept. 18, 3:29 p.m.: Greenville police were dispatched to Prairie Ridge Park in reference to a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a female subject and two male subjects. They advised they were arguing with some other people but didn’t know who they were. The other subjects in question were unable to be located. During further investigation, it was found one of the male subjects, Issaiah Hudson, had an active warrant through the Darke County Jail on an original charge of domestic violence. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail were he was incarcerated with a $275 bond.

Wanted Person

Sept. 19, 6:48 p.m.: Officers were sent to Winters Drive in reference to a possible keep the peace/domestic disturbance. Upon arrival to the listed residence, the officers met with the female complainant who advised her daughter was in the residence with Paul Dutton who was armed with a loaded Glock 19 and threatening suicide. She advised that in his previous run-in’s with law enforcement that he had barricaded himself inside his residence and a stand off ensued with DCSO. It was later revealed Dutton had an active warrant out in Montgomery County for failure to pay child support. Officers were eventually able to make contact with Dutton at the front door where he was advised of the warrant and placed into handcuffs.

Sept. 21, 3:45 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. The passenger sitting in the passenger seat of the driver’s side was recognized as Austin Goins who has an active warrant through Montgomery County, City of Union Police Department. The officer followed the car before it pulled over and Goins exited. Goins began to run from the officer after he turned on his emergency lights and a foot chase commenced. The officer yelled out to Goins as he chased him yelling, “stop, you’re under arrest.” The officer also called him by name, “Austin,” and advised him if he did not stop he would be tased. The pursuit continued before Goins ran through a backyard and into an open shed. Goins was ordered out and onto the ground where he was then arrested. Goins advised he only ran because the officer was the one trying to stop him. Goins was transported to the county line for transfer.

Sept. 23, 1:37 p.m.: A Greenville Police officer was dispatched to the 5000 block of St. Rt. 49 in reference to two suspicious males going through an unoccupied trailer. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with both males and the officer was advised they were cleaning out the trailer for a company so it can be transported to a different location at a later time. Both subjects gave the officer their ID cards, and they were run through the BMV files via LEADS. One of the males, Ricky Creekmore, was found to have an active bench warrant out of Bellefontaine for failure to appear on a driving under suspension charge. Creekmore was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated with a $2,500 bond.