Alumni Association hosting pulled pork BBQ dinner

Arcanum News for the week of Sept. 27, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Enjoy a great dinner just prior to the Senior Night festivities at the football field on Friday, Oct. 15! The Arcanum Alumni Association is hosting a pulled pork BBQ dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 (Senior Night) prior to the varsity football game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse. Tickets are $9 (presale only) for a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, au gratin potatoes, and applesauce. Dine-in or carry-out is available for that night. For tickets please see any member of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board: Sally Sharritts, Denise Swabb, Barb Garrison, Linda Pease Brown, Tammy Cline, Brenda Lightner, Helena Schlafmann, Cheryl Gray, Carolyn Trentine or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. BBQ will be provided by Paul’s BBQ and proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association. The last day to purchase tickets is Oct. 6.

The Arcanum Fire Fighters invite you to their annual Open House on Oct. 2 at the firehouse. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan on joining in on the fun — there will be fire truck rides, a bouncy house, cake walk and much more.

A Hometown Holiday event will be held on Nov. 5 and 6 at the Greentree Market inside Beechwood Golf Course Center. The event will begin on Friday night Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be plenty of holiday shopping available with over vendors with homemade vintage crafts, apparel, décor and food. There will be hot cocoa and cookies and Santa will be available for photos. There will also be a letter station for writing letters to Santa, every letter mailed to Santa will receive a letter in return. Beechwood is located at 1476 State Route 503, Arcanum.

Save the Date Sunday Dec. 5 for the A# Music Booster Quarter Auction. After cancelling their 2020 event, the Quarter Auction is back. Organizers are super excited about this fundraiser and will post details as they collect auction items. Plan to come for lunch and prepare to walk away with some great stuff. More details to come!

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Marching Band! On Sept. 18 the band traveled to the Wilmington Band Contest Invitational where they received Superior ratings and qualified for State Band contest later this fall. Way to go Arcanum Band!

They do an awesome job each and every week supporting the football team, school, and community with their talents.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society plans a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. with David Kepler. More information will be available later.

As Veterans Day approaches this is a good time for AWTHS wishes to share some of the resources they offer on their website and what is available in their library. For those wanting to research servicemen’s histories please contact them on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter. You can contact them by phone at 937-459-1157 or email at [email protected]

Last week we welcomed the first day of autumn. Enjoy these quotes about the change to my favorite season.

“It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!” ~Winnie the Pooh

“Use what you have, use what the world gives you. Us the first day of fall: bright flame before winter’s deadness; harvest; orange, gold, amber; cool nights and the smell of fire.” ~John Greenleaf Whittier

“Autumn is God’s way of showing us how beautiful change can be.” ~unknown

