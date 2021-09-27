Davis new member of Big Bros., Big Sisters board

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is pleased to announce the newest member to their Board of Trustees, Kristen Davis.

Kristen is the Director of Commercial AC Marketing at Emerson Climate Technology. Kristen lives in Jackson Center with her husband and three children. She enjoys golfing and reading her spare time. She is also a member of the Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education.

The returning board members include: Eric Ambos, Assistant Prosecutor with Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office; Chad Beanblossom, VP of Enrollment and Regional campus operations with Edison State Community College; Krysta Blevins A County Clerk for City of Sidney Revenue Collections Dept.; John Coffield, Shelby County Treasurer; Eric Fee, Owner of Tribute Funeral Homes; Terri Flood, VP of Business Development for Wayne HealthCare; Peggy Foutz, Registered Administrative Assistant for Financial Achievement Services, Inc.; Jennifer Henke, Attendance Officer with Upper Valley Career Center; Maverick Long, Human Resources with Agrana; Tom Martin, President of Sidney, Troy, and Piqua Body Carstar; Jeff Pequignot, retired; Carol Pierce, Owner of Digital Avenue LLC; Mike Rosengarten, Police Captain with Sidney Police Department; Linda Searls, AVP Loan Processing Manager with Greenville Federal; and Greg Zechar, Funeral Director/Embalmer for Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes; Andrew Shaffer, Owner of Andrew Shaffer State Farm Insurance; Scott Smith, an Asset Manager with Mutual Federal; Carlena Sneed an Events Coordinator with The Winery at Versailles; and Jerrod Thomas, a Human Resources Rep with Wilson Health.

Board members play an intricate role in ensuring the success of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s programs. The agency’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers, and others in the community, the agency is accountable for each child in their program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and educational success.

“Having a strong board is an important part of the success of our Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. The knowledge, experience, and support they bring to the table is outstanding. I look to them on a regular basis for advice, outside feedback, and connections to grow the agency in many capacities. I am very fortunate to have such a wonderful group of volunteers to back me up in my role as director.” stated Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. There are currently 12 children throughout Shelby and Darke County waiting to be matched with an adult mentor. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can empower the potential of our local community’s youth, please call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.