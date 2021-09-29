Discover downtown Greenville’s history at First Friday event

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Due to Greenville Senior High School’s Homecoming falling on the first Friday in October, Main Street Greenville is moving its Historic Downtown Greenville Architectural Tour First Friday event to the second Friday, Oct. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

This year’s Architectural Tour is an adaptation of the very popular Upper Flour Tour, but will feature a lot more history and give visitors a peek at what is happening at some of our soon-to-be occupied buildings.

Visitors will get a chance to reminisce about what once was. A common statement during the Upper Floor Tour was, “Do you remember when this used to be…” This time around, our tour guides will lead you through the downtown area and give you the history of many of our beautiful buildings. You may also learn what businesses occupied them.

There will be three tours going at once. When you purchase your tickets, you will be instructed as to where your starting location will be. Tours from each location will begin every 30 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. The last tours will leave around 8:30 p.m.

Do you want a sneak peek at what some of our downtown businesses owners are getting ready to do? Now is your chance. You may not get this chance again until the businesses open later this year or early next year. Beanz Bakery is getting ready to expand with a new building on Third Street. Be one of the first to see what their concept will be when they open. Did you know Refined – Purveyors of Fine Goods is going to expand? Take a tour of their new location on the 500 Block of South Broadway (formerly the Youniques building). See what they are planning and learn about what their new addition will be. The final sneak peek is at a business that just opened. Four Twenty Three (formerly the KitchenAid Experience building) opened in mid-September, but they are still working on some big plans. Get a sneak peek at the basement and how that space will be utilized going forward.

Tickets for the Historic Downtown Greenville Architectural Tour First Friday are $5 and are available at several downtown businesses, including Happily Ever Co. Tickets are cash only for this event. Look for the flyer in their window to see where you can purchase your tickets. Keep an eye on Main Street Greenville’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages to see where tickets will be available. Tickets will also be available the day and evening of the event at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway.

For more info, please visit the organization on Facebook or at their website, www.MainStreetGreenville.org. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. You can contact the organization at 421 S. Broadway or by phone at 937-548-4998.