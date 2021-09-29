Local Briefs

Verona UMC rummage sale Oct. 7-9

VERONA — Verona United Methodist Church will be hosting a rummage sale, all things sold by donation, Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All monies go to support mission projects. Address is 206 S. State Street (Preble County line) just north of U.S. 40, Verona, Ohio.

Greenville Township to meet City Council Oct. 12

GREENVILLE — Greenville Township Trustees will hold a Joint Meeting Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. with the Greenville City Council at the Greenville City Building. The purpose of the meeting is to hear a presentation by John D. Preuer and Associates regarding their proposal for the EMS and Fire Departments.

Parsons graduates from Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio — Cassie Parsons, of Versailles, Ohio, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Health Services Administration from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street:

Utility Committee – Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m.

Village Council – Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

Finance & Audit Committee – Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Village Council – Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.

Christmas bazaar Oct. 30 at Fairgrounds

GREENVILLE — The Fort Black Order of the Eastern Star will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Darke County Fairgrounds Youth Building. There will be a wide selection of craft items, baked goods and specialty items from over 50 vendors. Concession stand will also be available. No charge for admittance or parking.