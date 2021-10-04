Two appear in Darke County Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — One suspect plead guilty while another pleaded innocent to charges Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Tiffany B. Barnes, of Eaton, entered a guilty plea to count two of trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree, and count three of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fourth degree. Barnes entered a plea that would drop the first and fourth charges. When sentenced, she faces a maximum of four-and-a-half years in prison and a maximum $15,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Barnes also faces a mandatory $5,000 drug fine. Her sentencing date is set for Nov. 1.

Lloyd J. Powers, of Dayton, entered a not-guilty plea to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. Powers was released on a continuance of an OR bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.

