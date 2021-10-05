Fall Open House at Bears Mill

Arcanum News for the week of Oct. 4, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

This weekend Friends of Bears Mill will host their Fall Open House with French Market including 18-bean soup and cornbread, brats and hotdogs from the grill, apple dumplings, pumpkin cookies, and soft pretzels as well as apple cider and gourmet coffees. This event is free to the public, donations are greatly appreciated. Saturday, Oct, 9, the open house hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Mill Tours and Grinding demonstrations at 12, 2 & 4, Live Music with Eric Loy 1 to 3 p.m., and Animal Ambassadors from the Darke County Parks at noon. Sunday, Oct. 10, the event will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. with Mill Tours & Grinding demonstrations at 2 & 4, Live Music with Noah Back 2 to 4, and The Clark Gallery at Bear’s Mill will feature Photographs by Cincinnati artist, Tim Freeman. The mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, just a little over seven miles north of Arcanum. Built in 1849 by Gabriel Baer, Bear’s Mill’s grand framework is constructed of exquisite hand-hewn timber beams that are nearly 50 feet long — without a single splice. Standing four stories high, grain is carried from floor to floor throughout the inner workings of the Mill by the power of the water that runs through the mill race below. Bear’s Mill is one of the few operating water-powered mills in Ohio today. A rare historic landmark, The Mill is located on the eastern outskirts of Greenville, Ohio, along a peaceful stretch of creek side woodlands.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 28 – this is the date of the Arcanum Business Association’s bean supper and Halloween parade. The serving will start at 4:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Always a fun time, with prizes and awards for those dressed in Halloween costumes.

Arcanum’s Annual Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Congratulations (again) to the Arcanum High School Marching Band! On Oct. 2, the band traveled to the Northwestern High School Band Contest Invitational where they received all Superior ratings and also won Grand Champion of the event. Way to go Arcanum Band!

Tomorrow, Oct. 6, is the last day to get your tickets! Do you have your tickets yet? The Arcanum Alumni Association is hosting a Pulled Pork BBQ dinner on Friday, Oct. 15 (Senior Night) prior to the varsity football game from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse. Tickets are $9 (presale only) for a Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, and applesauce. Dine-in or carry-out is available for that night. For tickets, please see any member of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board: Sally Sharritts, Denise Swabb, Barb Garrison, Linda Pease Brown, Tammy Cline, Brenda Lightner, Helena Schlafmann, Cheryl Gray, Carolyn Trentine or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. BBQ will be provided by Paul’s BBQ and proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Association.

There are many volunteers in our community, thank you to each and every one of them. Many individuals volunteer for more than one organization! There are several who not only serve on the Arcanum Preservation Society as well as the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. In a recent column, there was some confusion on who to contact one or both of these organizations. I must apologize for having added to this confusion. If you are searching for information for APS please contact [email protected] or 937-459-1157. If you are searching for information for AWTHS, please contact [email protected] or 937-548-6556. AWTHS does have military records at AWTHS research library as well as other records online thru our website. AWTHS.org.

Here are a couple more corrections from APS on their window sponsors. Special thanks to Thomas Kessler for his willingness to climb ladders and place the window donor signs. Here are the most recent donors – Tami Armacost Meeks, Cody and Wade; In Memory of Gary Brown by Jane Brown; Charles and Evelyn (Hansbarger) Hangen, In Memory of Leon and Sharon Karns; Bill and Linda Campbell; I Memory of Mark York by Brian and Becky York; Arcanum VFW; In Memory of Kevin Rhodehamel by Vickie and his children; Sponsored by Kelly Brehm, Village Employee 1982-2012, Twin Township Trustee 2013-2017; Sponsored by Garbig & Schmidt Law office; and In Memory of Thomas J. Stephens (1932-2018) by Elizabeth Stephens.

“You don’t waste October sunshine. Soon the old autumn sun would bed down in cloud blankets, and there would be weeks of gray rain before it finally decided to snow.” ― Katherine Arden

“October had tremendous possibility. The summer’s oppressive heat was a distant memory, and the golden leaves promised a world full of beautiful adventures. They made me believe in miracles.” ― Sarah Guillory

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.