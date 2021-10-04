UC Wall of History committee seeks assistance

The Union City, Ohio Wall of History committee is still active in researching and compiling the history of the village and its people from the beginning of its inception to the present.

The COVID-19 has greatly slowed our progress as well as our ability to meet as a committee. However, we are still asking for citizen assistance with any historical information they may have on businesses, citizens, obituaries, etc. All data of this type is very valuable to maintaining and adding to our collection of historical information.

We are currently in need of a place to display our vast collection of historical data which includes books, pictures, obituaries from the early years to the present, advertising items, former mayors, maps, the memories of many of our citizens and a multitude of books which include the daily happenings taken from two local newspapers for many years.

We have outgrown our space at the Union City Municipal Building and, as a result, our committee members have begun to store some of this data in our homes.

Can you help us? Do you have news for us? Do you know of any place we can temporarily store or display “Village History”? Do you have news, pictures, or memories past or present that you can share with our committee? If so, please contact Betty Grimes, Chairperson, by calling 937-968-4756.

Have you seen our signage on many Union City, Ohio businesses? We are still working on completing more of these in order to honor the history of those businesses who continue to support the Village of Union City, Ohio.

Our Wall of History committee welcomes your interest and/or assistance. If you have any questions, please call me at 937-968-4756, leave a message and your call will be returned.

We would appreciate your help.

Betty Grimes, Chairperson

Union City, Ohio

