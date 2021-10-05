Arcanum named ‘Purple Heart Village’

Staff report

ARCANUM — Recently, the Village of Arcanum became a “Purple Heart Village” and placed on the National Purple Heart Trail, the first municipality in Darke County to hold this prestigious honor.

On Sept. 21, the Village of Arcanum hosted a ceremony to honor all local Purple Heart recipients in Darke County. Purple Heart recipients that were found in Darke County are: Dale Marker, Lloyd Hunt, Beverly Floyd, James R. Hayes, Robert McGriff, Beion Corzatt, Douglas E. Dickey, John W. Herron, Kenton Stacy, and Guy Studebaker.

Local Purple Heart recipients in attendance to the ceremony were Dale Studebaker, Taylor Somers and Michael Baker.

Arcanum Mayor Bonnie L. Millard read the proclamation officially designating the village as a “Purple Heart Village” and proclaiming every Sept. 21 as, “Purple Heart Day” in Arcanum. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Honor Guard, recognized the village’s dedication and support in honoring America’s Combat Wounded Veterans and the achievement of becoming a Purple Heart Village.

Ceremony speakers included Purple Heart recipient Michael Baker, State Rep. Jena Powell, Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall, and Arcanum Butler Local Schools Superintendent John Stephens. Ceremony attendants were able to view memorabilia belonging to the Purple Heart recipients and family members.

The Purple Heart Proclamation, along with a plaque presented by the Military Order of the PHHG and one by Darke County Commissioner Stegall, will be on display in the Village Administration Building. Accompanying the Purple Heart display will be a tribute book of local Purple Heart recipients.

The Village of Arcanum will continue to locate Purple Heart recipients to be added to the tribute book along with any pictures or memorabilia if available. For further information on adding an individual to the tribute book, please contact Julie Miller at the Village of Arcanum.