GOP appoints Fliehman to Board of Elections

Staff report

GREENVILLE, OHIO – The Executive Committee of the Darke County Republican Party recently met to consider a replacement for the empty seat on the Darke County Board of Elections (BOE). Jim Detling had recently resigned leaving an empty Republican seat on the BOE. Travis Fliehman, a local attorney, was unanimously appointed by the committee.

“We have great leaders in the Party, and Darke County residents exemplify the very important conservative principles that are missing in the larger society. I look forward to this opportunity to serve.” said Fliehman.

Fliehman is a Clinton County native, who graduated from East Clinton High School. He attended The Ohio State University where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science and later received his Juris Doctorate from University of Dayton School of Law.

After completing law school, Fliehman was employed in the Litigation Department of a 400-attorney Cincinnati-based law firm. He has been in Darke County since 2009, when he became a partner in Donadio, Wagner & Fliehman, Ltd.

Currently under Fliehman Law Group, Fliehman’s practice now focuses on business and corporate law, estate planning, estate administration, elder law, guardianship, personal injury and accidents, and various civil litigation, including business litigation, probate litigation, and personal injury cases in state and federal courts.

Fliehman is married to the former Kelly Crotcher, a graduate of Versailles High School. They have one daughter and reside in Greenville, Ohio.