Billing named executive director of DCVB and MSG

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville and the Darke County Visitors Bureau have announced the hiring of Greg Billing to lead the organizations as the Executive Director.

Billing, of West Milton, will collaborate with the boards of MSG and the DCVB to promote tourism and economic development in Greenville and the surrounding communities of Darke County.

Billing comes to Main Street Greenville and the Darke County Visitors Bureau after more than 25 years in the newspaper industry. His experience includes stops at the Troy Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News. He’s also served as a freelance writer with PressProsMagazine.com and is the Sports Information Director for the Three Rivers Conference.

Billing and both boards will work together to develop and implement strategies that encourage tourists and county residents to explore and experience Darke County’s diverse and delightful attractions, breweries, museums, restaurants and retailers. In partnership with additional community and business organizations, he will also work closely with local governments, business owners and building owners to promote downtown Greenville as one of Ohio’s premier destinations to shop, eat and call home.

Main Street Greenville and the Darke County Visitors Bureau are independent organizations that share a strategic partnership in the form of the Executive Director, a position that was created in February 2020. The separate organizations often overlap in their promotion of Darke County and its economic goals. Billing takes over for Ryan Berry, who guided MSG and DCVB the past 17 months. Among his accomplishments was the expansion of social media for both organizations.

“Darke County has a rich and vibrant history dating back to the days of General Anthony Wayne and of course the legendary Annie Oakley, and continues to be a fascinating and engaging place to visit,” Billing said. “The variety of festivals, dining establishments, shopping, parks and of course the world-famous Eldora Speedway – among Darke Counties many places to experience and explore – offers something for everyone to enjoy. I’m excited to build upon Ryan’s leadership and accomplishments and bring even more attention to the wonderful people and places of Darke County.”