October is National Chiropractic Health month

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor, Steve Willman, along with the American Chiropractic Association have proclaimed October as “National Chiropractic Health Month.”

According to the proclamation, sedentary lifestyles over the years due to advances in technology and exacerbated over the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in remote work has led many to an increase in musculoskeletal conditions such as low back and joint pain. A March 2021 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the prevalence of adults with anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4 to 41.5 percent between August 2020 and February 2021.

Research shows that physical activity provides several important health benefits, including helping to manage weight, increase bone and muscle strength, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and decrease risk of heart disease and stroke. Research also shows that physical activity also provides valuable benefits to our mental health by reducing the risk of anxiety and depression and enhancing sleep and quality of life.

Doctors of chiropractic are physician-level healthcare providers who focus on the whole person as part of their hands-on, nondrug approach to pain management and health promotion, and who have special expertise in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal conditions that may inhibit movement and physical activity.

Dr. Kristene Clark, owner of Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, was also in attendance at the signing. Dr. Clark advises that good spinal health makes it possible for the body to respond in a healthy and more appropriate way as it was designed to heal itself. Removing interference along the spinal system allows for better communication between the brain and the rest of the body. This allows for better healing and function within the body. Doctors of chiropractic are trained to address spinal problems and proper spinal health assures our nation of a healthier and more productive population.

Every individual should be made aware of the benefits of spinal care and its effects on our health.

Johnston Chiropractic Clinic is dedicated to providing quality care for our citizens.

