Bowman sentence to life, has parole opportunity

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, Richard M. Bowman was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated murder in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bowman, 59, was found guilty of the aggravated murder of his wife of 40 years, Teresa Bowman, following a week-long jury trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for a parole hearing in 20 years due to his history of no prior felonies or criminal history. Bowman has a $10,000 bond and must pay additional fees and cost either materially or via community service.

Before his sentencing, Bowman and both lawyers had the opportunity to speak freely in the courtroom about how they feel the sentencing terms should be conducted. Prosecuting attorney R. Kelly Ormsby spoke first about the parole sentencing stating he has the public’s safety in consideration.

“I don’t know how you could protect the public adequately when the defendant has planned a cold-blooded murder of someone not because he hated the person, but because they are inconvenient and in the way,” Ormsby said.

Ormsby explained how he felt a lengthier sentence in terms of parole, if any opportunity at all, would be a better fit.

“The defendant has never taken responsibility or expressed remorse over what happened in this case,” Ormsby said. “If you can’t take responsibility or express remorse, I don’t know how you can be rehabilitated for an action you have taken.”

Bowman’s defense attorney, Alex Pendl, countered Mr. Ormsby, pointing out the fact Bowman was compliant with all court demands and has a lack of criminal history before he explained why Bowman would not be a threat to society.

“Bowman did not act as part of any organized criminal activity, and there was no prejudice based on race, gender, religion or assembly,” Pendl said.

Pendle stated Bowman should be sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for parole in 20 years due to the circumstances of the case.

“The offense happened under circumstances not likely to reoccur,” Pendl said.

Bowman took the opportunity to make a few statements after the attorneys spoke in order to apologize to the court.

“I do want to apologize to the police department for the day this happened,” Bowman said. “Misleading them on where I went was wrong. I was scared, come home found my wife, and I didn’t know what to do.”

Bowman said he should not have lied because it just pointed the finger at him.

“I’m sorry. I should have never lied about things. I just want to say there was no motive for me to want to get Teresa out of the way for the farm because it goes to the family,” Bowman said. “Teresa and I were partners through everything and I loved her very much. She was my right hand man.”

Bowman said in all the years they were married they may have had arguments, but they never laid hands on one another.

Bowman has the opportunity to appeal the verdict as the case was tried in front of a jury.

