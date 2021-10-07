1 of 5

For further information contact:

Laurie Cothran

Marketing and Development Manager

[email protected]

937-890-7360 x216

September 23, 2021

WHAT: Aullwood Audubon Announces October 2021 Calendar of Activities

WHERE: Aullwood Audubon Center

1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton, OH 45414

Aullwood Audubon Farm

9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414-1129

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday

OCTOBER 2021 CALENDAR

October 1 – 31– Aullwood Self-guided Family Activity (Farm)

October 1 – 31– Aullwood Trail Adventures (self-guided at Farm and Center)

October 1 – 31– Aullwood Animal Adventures (self-guided at Farm and Center)

October 6, 20 – Snake Wednesssday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., (Center)

*October 6 & 20 – Chipmunk Adventures “Animals Make Bubbles, Too”, 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. October 7, 14, 21, 28 – Adult Member Discovery Walks (members only), 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Center)

(Farm)

October 9 – Chris Rowlands Plein Air Painting Workshop for Adults, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., (Center)

October 10 – Fall Colors Extravaganza (everyone welcome), 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Center)

October 11– Aullwood Closed – Indigenous People’s Holiday (Center and Farm)

October 23 – Full Moon Stroll, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., (Farm)

General admission is $10/adult and $7/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday. Call 937-890-7360 for more information. Check our online events calendar at www.aullwood.org.

Enjoy Aullwood’s fall programs! Learn about fall colors, how to do plein air painting with Chris Rowlands, meet our snakes or discover the magic of Aullwood under the light of a full moon! The Farm and Center will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday – Sunday.

Meet our animal ambassadors in our Nature Center! Explore Aullwood’s Nature Store and Gift Shop located at the Nature Center and find delightful gifts, games, puzzles and more! You can fill your basket with Aullwood’s pork products, chicken, all-natural eggs as well as whole milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Fresh Start Dairy. All food items will be for sale only at Aullwood’s Nature Store and Gift Shop located at 1000 Aullwood Road. Make purchases with credit card, check or cash.

Important Information and Guidelines for Programs :

Aullwood is following the recommendations from government officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and the National Audubon Society. Guidelines are subject to change as State mandates change. For those attending special programs, please check our website for additional policies and guidelines.

Preregistration is required to attend any walks or programs. Call 937-890-7360 to preregister for programs.

Programs begin promptly at their scheduled start time, are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Participants will be contacted via email should a program be cancelled.

If you or someone in your household is sick, stay home. Do not visit Aullwood if you have a fever, persistent cough or shortness of breath, have the symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

Masks are now required inside all buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions for children under the age of 2 and those with medical issues.

If physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained outdoors, participants in programs must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

We recommend you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after your visit.

We are performing a professional daily deep cleaning of our facilities and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas. Single use masks for adults and children are available for free. We have installed touchless faucets, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers in the restrooms. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the site.

Self-Guided Family Activity (Everyone)

Would You? Could You? Live in a Barn? You will find many different kinds of barns on Ohio farms. Using the Self-Guided Family Walk Scavenger Hunt Sheet, discover what kind of a barn is on Aullwood’s Farm. Explore the different parts of the barn. Learn what the parts are called, and what is kept there. And, of course, who lives in our barn? (Farm)

Aullwood Trail Adventures (Everyone)

We have eight miles of trails for you to explore. Pick up our trail map at the center or farm and get ready for adventure! All trails can be accessed from the Marie S. Aull Education Center, 1000 Aullwood Road or Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike during regular business hours Tuesday – Sunday. (Farm and Center)

Aullwood Animal Adventures (Everyone)

The Marie S. Aull Education Center is home once again to our native animal exhibits. Go nose-to nose (through the glass!) with a snapping turtle or black rat snake! Visit Aullwood Farm to meet our delightful farm animals and all of the babies! (Farm and Center)

Aullwood Snake Wednesssdays (Everyone)

October 6 & 20, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Have you ever wondered how snakes eat without any limbs? Come to this fascinating program, led by Animal Care Assistant Kate Burkman to learn fun facts about our slithery reptile ambassadors – for instance – did you know our snakes are bathed regularly?! You may even observe them eating. Spoiler Alert: our snakes are fed deceased, whole mice. You must preregister by calling 937-890-7360 or register on Aullwood’s website at aullwood.org. This program is recommended for ages 5+ and is limited to 10 participants per session; meet in the Nature Center lobby. Free for members of Aullwood, NAS and ANCA; non-members may register and pay our general admission prices to participate. Please arrive 5 minutes before the program begins. (Center)

*Chipmunk Adventures: Classes for Preschool Children (Everyone)

Fall is coming and the Chipmunk Adventures classes are hiking into brand new nature explorations! Children from age 2 – 5 and accompanied by an adult will be busy every session with cognitive and hands-on learning experiences. Whether in the woods, on the farm, in the prairie or in the creek, children will be engaged in a natural world of wonder. Songs, art work, stories, and hikes accompany each session. Classes will be conducted outside underneath the Farm Pavilion, unless otherwise noted. Come to Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH. Please dress for the weather conditions. This program is taught by Bev Holland, Environmental Educator. Chipmunk Adventures themes and dates are:

5 Friendly Helpers Scavenger Hunt Oct. 6 Wed. 10:00-11:45 Farm Pavilion

5 Friendly Helpers Scavenger Hunt Oct. 20 Wed. 10:00-11:45 Farm Pavilion

Save a Pumpkin for Me Nov. 10 Wed. 10:00-11:45 Farm Pavilion

Aullwood requires that a parent/guardian sign a waiver and acknowledge our COVID-19 Health Safety Protocols. These documents can be found on our website www.aullwood.org, under Programs/ Education Programs. Please download, read, sign and bring the forms with you on the first day of the Chipmunks session. Bev Holland, Environmental Educator, is the teacher for the sessions. You may register by calling 937-890-7360 or in person at the Nature Center. Individual Classes: $25.00 for members, $30.00 for non-members.

Adult Member Discovery Walks (Members Only)

October 7, 14, 21, 28 – 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. These walks are for Aullwood and National Audubon Society members only. You must preregister for walks by calling 937-890-7360 or register on

Aullwood’s website at aullwood.org. Explore Aullwood’s trails searching for birds and other nature finds! Binoculars recommended. Please be ready and waiting on the main sidewalk of the Nature Center at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start of the walk. The walk starts promptly at the scheduled start time and ends promptly at the scheduled end time. Adult Discovery Walks are a benefit for members and there is no cost to attend. (Center)

Chris Rowlands Plein Air Painting Workshop for Adults (Everyone)

October 9 – 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Immerse yourself in the landscape and capture the mood and emotion of that time through painting and drawing outdoors, also called plein air. Whether you choose to paint in oil, acrylics, watercolor, color pencil or crayon, you can enjoy the plein air experience. Plein air painting is the best way to see the true colors of nature. Learn to simplify your painting process and technique to paint in a shorter period of time. Study how light behaves in different situations and learn to understand atmospheric values. This program is for adults age 18+ only. Class participants need to bring their own supplies, including paint, pencils, brushes, canvas or paper. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing to be outdoors in the early fall. Recommended supplies: Windsor Newton oil paints, acrylics or watercolors; Prismacolor or Faber-Castel Polychromos color pencils, though you may bring any brand – make sure you have a variety of colors, including primary and secondary colors. This event is limited to 20 participants; pre-registration is required; meet in the lobby of the Nature Center. Fee is $25 for Friends of Aullwood members; $30 for non-members and does not include supplies. Please arrive 5 minutes before the program begins. (Center)

Fall Colors Extravaganza (Everyone)

October 10 – 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Join a naturalist to learn about tree chemistry and why tree leaves change their colors in the fall. Pick up some basic tree identification skills and make a small leaf collection to take home. Free for members of Aullwood, NAS and ANCA; non-members may register and pay our general admission prices to participate. Pre-registration is required and walks are limited to 20 participants. Please be ready and waiting in the front lobby of the Nature Center at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start of the program. The program starts promptly at the scheduled start time and ends promptly at the scheduled end time. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044badae2ca1f85-fall3 or call 937-890-7360. (Center)

Full Moon Stroll (Everyone)

October 23, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. It’s fun and exciting to explore Aullwood at night. Hike at the Farm with Environmental Educator Sam Romeo searching for nocturnal creatures such as owls and coyotes. Enjoy the brilliant stars and a nearly full moon. Binoculars recommended. You may bring a flashlight. This walk will meet in front of the Farm Discovery Center, 9101 Frederick Pike. Pre-registration is required and walks are limited to 20 participants. Free for members of Aullwood, NAS and ANCA members; non-members may register and pay our general admission prices to participate. Please be ready and waiting on the sidewalk in front of the Discovery Center 5 minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start of the walk. (Farm)

Volunteer at Aullwood

To volunteer at Aullwood as part of a group from your church, workplace or family please contact Nenita Lapitan, Manager of Volunteer and Rental Services at 937-890-7360, x214 or email at [email protected].

You can become a member of Aullwood now! Visit https://aullwood.audubon.org/membership for more information or come to Aullwood Audubon Center at 1000 Aullwood Road during our normal business hours Tuesday – Sunday. If you have questions, please email [email protected].

We need your support now more than ever! Please consider making a tax-deductible gift to help support Aullwood’s mission of conservation and education during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit: https://aullwood.audubon.org/donate or click the red donate button on any page of our website.

——————————————————————-

Aullwood Audubon enriches lives through education and stewardship of birds and ecosystems.

We envision a world where birds thrive and people prosper, everyone is empowered to take conservation action, and diversity of life and thought is respected.