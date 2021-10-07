Darke Co. Commissioners celebrate working women

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss lease agreements, petitions for annexation, and declare a National Business Women’s Week. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved the Lease Agreement between the Darke County Board of Commissioners and Edison State Community College. Edison State was an anchor lease holder when the state took over, and they removed themselves in order to renegotiate the lease.

“We went back and forth negotiating,” Commissioner Aultman said. “This is for a term of five years with some renewal options built in it for an additional five years.”

All the agreements from the previous lease are to remain the same with only a little increase in the rent.

“Maintenance and repairs. We made an agreement with snowplowing, and they are going to upgrade security features out there within the next year. We will then have better security for vandalism and the homeless population that’s been affecting the facility,” Aultman said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Commissioner Stegall added.

Next the board accepted the petition for annexation expedited type 1 of 3.394 acres from Patterson Town Pike to the Village of Osgood. Because the petition was accepted for annexation, Agent Thomas L Guillozet will be in the session on Wed. Oct. 13 to speak on behalf of the petition. The petitioner is Do Good Real Estate, LLC by Karen Homan. The board will vote for or against the petition next week.

“This partial property was split by the planning commission about nine months ago,” Aultman said. “They’re trying to bring it back in so they can sewer it and that is why they are asking for this expedited petition to bring it back into Osgood.”

The board also proclaimed Oct. 17 to 23 as National Business Women’s Week. Working women constitute 69.2 million, or 57 percent, of the nation’s workforce and strive to serve their communities, their states, and their nation in professional, civic and cultural capacities.

The proclamation also states the major goal of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation is to promote equality for all women and to help create better conditions for working women. The event was sponsored by the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation who celebrated being 100 years strong in 2019.

The proclamation is to encourage and promote the celebration of the achievements of all working women.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]