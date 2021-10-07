Consider shoe donation to Humane Society

The Darke County Humane Society has been collecting gently worn, used and new shoes for a fundraiser since July 19, 2021. We want to THANK everyone who has helped us so far. We have collected 1,975 pairs of shoes and we are just a little short of our goal. However, we need 525 more pairs to complete our goal. So, if you have time, could you please reach into your closet and find any gently worn pair of shoes or two that you could donate to our cause? This fundraiser will benefit our dogs that find their way to our shelter. We are planning on getting a fenced-in area for them to exercise in.

Thank you,

Linda Barga

Darke County Humane Society

Greenville, Ohio