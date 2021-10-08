Lean – Learn – Earn

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We all need someone to lean on. Maybe it’s a friend who we know we will always be able to lean on when things become challenging, but it could be an acquaintance who just happened to be at the right place at the right time. Either way these people lend us a shoulder, or an ear and it becomes a learning experience in which both parties can grow.

Learning requires a degree of humility, realizing we do not have all the answers, methods, or skills to obtain that which we are focused upon. There is positively something to learn each day, from each person and from every experience. It isn’t always learning something new but perhaps a refresher course; reminding us of something we had forgotten, reinforcing a lesson we learned long ago, or taking our knowledge to new heights. Needing others and their help takes humility. Humility is something we are continually schooled in and we be challenged regularly throughout our lives.

Through our experiences of requiring help we learn to be compassionate toward people in need, as those have been compassionate towards us. With the assistance we receive from individuals we can see that we are not alone with our troubles but that there are many with identical or worse troubles than ours. Over time we may feel called to repay the favor by helping someone who is walking in similar shoes. Such opportunities can build self-esteem, redefine our purpose, develop new acquaintances, and take us from hopelessness to empowerment.

The human race doesn’t award visible trophies when we withstand storms, overcome obstacles, or battle against illness and strife. Sometimes, however, life leaves us scarred mentally, physically, and/or emotionally. Whether visibly or invisibly scarred we always earn strength from life’s lessons; for as it has been so eloquently stated by Nietzsche, “what does not kill us, makes us stronger”. Without a doubt, life is a hard teacher, giving the test first and then the lesson. But no matter how bitter the lesson we are to become better not bitter.

“Lean on each other’s strengths; forgive each other’s weaknesses.” ~Unknown

“The weaker we feel the harder we lean. And the harder we lean the stronger we grow.” ~JJ Packer

“The more you learn the more you earn the ability to pay it forward.” ~C. Edwards

“O Lord, help me to realize that nothing will happen to me today that You and I cannot work out together.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 8, Russia CWV has a Chicken Fry for Hospice which begins at 4 p.m. Also Friday there are Reuben sandwiches available at the Ansonia Legion beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9, is the Versailles’ Band Invitational beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10, the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary has a Chicken Fry by the Legion Auxiliary starting at 4 p.m. It is a four-piece chicken dinner with potato salad and roll for $8. This is a public event; eat in or carry out. To carry out you can call ahead and pick up in the Vets Club parking lot or use the drive through on Wood Street to order and pick up your dinner for the convenience of your car. The phone number is 937-526-5959. The phone will be answered starting at 3 p.m. but no chicken will be served until 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon there will be a Prayer Rosary Rally at the Heritage Park Amphitheater beginning at noon.

Saturday, Oct. 16, Athletic Boosters Dinner Auction begins at 6:30 p.m. For tickets or reservations please contact Stacie Dirksen at 937-404-8322. To donate items for the silent and live auctions please contact Julie Magoto at 937-417-6594.

Sunday, Oct. 17, Fried Chicken Benefit Dinner for Silas Dirksen’s medical expenses will be held at Goat Ranch from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eat in or carry out. For tickets call Alan Gehret at 937-417-4137.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. a Veterans Dinner will be served at the VHS Cafetorium. RSVP 937-526-4427.

Happy birthday wishes to Virginia Goubeaux, Bill Brandewie, Justin Swabb, Phillip Pierri, Melissa Rue, Cindy Miller, Ty Baumann, Lori Davidson, Janet Rehmert, Steve Bey, Jerry Gasquez, Greg Bergman, Deacon Mike Meyer, Misty Henninger, Marilyn Petitjean, Chad Treon, Camille Watren, Mary Moran, Becky Condon, Lisa Gehret, Sue Hughes, Mike Meyer, Lori York, Viv DeWall, Dave Friar, Lori Barhorst, Connie Winner, Bob Turpen, Virgil Knapke, Roger Henry, Kathy Weldy, Sharon Dapore, Sylvia Henry, Ryan Oliver, Jim Zehringer, Scarlett Helmstetter, John Wood, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Jessica and Nick Groff (15), Dina and Jim Marchal (19), Jenny and Phil Pleiman (21), Darlene and David Meyer (21), Michelle and David McClure (24), Julie and Todd Deeter (27), Lori and Doug Davidson (28), Elaine and Kurt Bohman (32), Joan and Mike Bergman (46), Bonnie and Larry Barga (48), Nancy and Joe Taylor (49), Madonna and Fred McEldowney (50), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries but not named.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Joni Schmidt (72), Karen Mcglauglin (73), Jack Keiber (75), Jerry Wilker (85), Cy Thobe (91), Wilma Heitkamp (94), and all those who have passed and those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the sick, terminally ill, caregivers, all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, the addicted, and all who are struggling.

As an act of kindness; consider teaching someone a helpful habit or a new skill. You don’t need to be a teacher to share your knowledge. If you teach someone a helpful skill, they will spread the knowledge and perpetuate a positive our influence to more people. This is a simple yet effective act of kindness that, depending on what you teach, can help improve the world.

