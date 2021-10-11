Local Briefs

Halloween Bonfire Party

PIQUA — SafeHaven will hold a Halloween bonfire party on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at 633 N. Wayne Street in Piqua. The event will feature dinner and snacks, games, as well as a costume contest. Doors are open to current SafeHaven members in Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties as well as to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support. Call for free transportation to this event or to become a member for free! Darke County SafeHaven: 937-548-7233 or www.safehaveninc.com

Annual FFA Fruit Sale

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA fruit sales have started and will continue through Nov. 5. A wide array of apples, mixed fruits, fruit baskets, and even nuts, cheeses, and jerky will be available. Be sure to check out all the options by contacting any Versailles FFA member or by calling the Ag Department at 526-4427 (ext. 3113 for Mrs. Wuebker) or (ext. 3138 for Taylor Bergman) or email them at [email protected] or [email protected]

Versailles FFA to Host Young Ag Conference

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is proud to announce they will be hosting the third annual Young Ag Professional Conference on Nov. 13. The event will consist of local professionals speaking to and educating students on the various careers agriculture offers. Colleges will also be invited for prospective students to obtain more information. Students from grades 7-12 are encouraged to attend the event with registration due Nov. 6. A shirt, lunch, and door prizes will be provided for each student. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Versailles Schools. Watch for further articles concerning registration and presenters.