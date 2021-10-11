Area 4-H Club to celebrate 50 years

Arcanum News for the week of Oct. 11, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Congratulations to the Blue Angels 4-H Club of the Pitsburg area who are celebrating 50 years as a 4-H club! There will be a Blue Angels 50th Birthday celebration on Monday, Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 740 Russ Road, Greenville. All former advisors and members invited to attend. Please RSVP to Amy Addis, 937-216-2107.

Recently, the Village of Arcanum became a “Purple Heart Village” and placed on the National Purple Heart Trail, the first municipality in Darke County to hold this prestigious honor. On Sept. 21, the Village of Arcanum hosted a ceremony to honor all local Purple Heart recipients in Darke County. The following Purple Heart recipients have been found in Darke County: Dale Marker, Lloyd Hunt, Beverly Floyd, James R. Hayes, Robert McGriff, Beion Corzatt, Douglas E. Dickey, John W. Herron, Kenton Stacy, and Guy Studebaker. Local Purple Heart recipients in attendance to the ceremony were Dale Studebaker, Taylor Somers, and Michael Baker. If you know of any other Purple Hearts, please contact the Village of Arcanum offices and report their names.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be open Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon for house tours and research. Appointments are recommended for the research library by contacting them through email [email protected] or FB messenger. On Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at AWTHS, David Kepler will be presenting a Veterans program on Honoring USA Armed Forces for their Services. Make plans to attend. You’ll also want to Save the Date for the annual Christmas Bazaar, Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be able to shop for gently used Christmas decorations, wreaths, gifts, and decorating items for the home. Baked goodies, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes are back this year! Please share and invite a friend. Your community support of AWTHS is appreciated!

Congratulations to the Varsity Boys’ Golf Team for an outstanding season! They ended the season with a 4th-place finish at the District Tournament last week. The future looks bright for this group, they finished as Co-WOAC Champions and Will Brubaker, Jr. POY Sectional Champions. Brubaker was also named the WOAC Medalist of the Year in the All-League Honors.

Congratulations to Bryce Schondelmyer on being named AHS Varsity Football Week 6 MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the week!

Congratulations to Senior Taylor Gray for 1,000 career kills achieved in Varsity Volleyball in their win over Tri-County North last week.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, In October, autumn comes into full swing. Are you in the fall mood? This month’s name stems from Latin octo, “eight,” because this was the eighth month of the early Roman calendar. When the Romans converted to a 12-month calendar, the name October stuck despite the fact that it’s now the 10th month!

October’s full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, arrives on Wednesday, October 20. Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon is closely tied to the autumnal equinox.

Why do leaves change colors? Did you know that fall’s vivid colors are actually hidden underneath summer’s green? The main reason for the color change is not autumn’s chilly weather, but light—or rather, the lack of it. The green color of leaves disappears when photosynthesis (from sunlight) slows down, and the chlorophyll breaks down. Trees with a lot of direct sunlight will produce red leaves, while other trees may turn yellow, orange, or brown. Folklore for October tells us that if we have a warm October, we will have a cold February. If we have a lot of rain in October, we will have a lot of wind in December. I don’t know about you, but my Grandparents were very big on what the Farmer’s Almanac had to say every year and even planned their garden every year by the Almanac’s calendar of dates. Enjoy October — it’s my favorite time of year!

“The trees are in their autumn beauty, the woodland paths are dry, under the October twilight the water mirrors a still sky.” ~William Butler Yeats

“I’m so glad we live in a world where there are Octobers.” ~ Anne of Green Gables

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.