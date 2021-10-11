Versailles FFA hosts fall harvest sale, farmers market

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA hosted a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market in tents outside Versailles Schools on Sat. Sept. 25. The event drew many vendors from around the area and allowed community members to browse local goods, participate in educational demonstrations, and even grab a free craft bag for the children. It was a lovely event held from 8:30am to 1 p.m.

Exhibitors at the farmers market/fall harvest sale included the following: FFA members Phillip and Lauren Grogean sold honey as part of their SAE; Levi, Delaney and Eden Barga sold goat soap, goat fudge and goat ice cream as part of their SAE; Mallory and Danica York sold mums as part of their SAE; Maggie McGlinch sold eggs, cover crops and turnips as part of her SAE; Paige Gehret sold pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn as part of her SAE; King and Sons Poultry sold a full line of fresh, frozen, and canned chicken products; Downing Fruit Farm through Versailles FFA sold apples and cider; Laura Schwieterman sold a full line of sewn products; Jodi Kremer of KJ Kreations sold personalized pillows, tumblers, shirts and spirit wear; Joan Grilliot sold assorted of homemade desserts; Monica Goubeaux represented Mary Kay; Matt and Morgan Aultman of Aultman Farms sold pumpkins, mums, and gourds; Bob Frye sold tables, chairs, barns, and rocking horses; Sue Christian sold silk flower arrangements; Emily Clark represented Crazy Train Creations and sold decorative t-shirts and also made t-shirts on the spot; Kayla Bohman of Kayla’s creations sold coffee mugs, personalized water bottles, fall decorations, baby sippy cups, earrings and more; Deanna Hesson sold hand painted wooden signs; Bowman Produce sold a full line of vegetables, baked goods, and mums; Teal Dog Boutique offered root candles, bath products, and lotion.

A lunch stand featured soup, sandwiches and baked goods to help refuel after perusing and shopping the various booths and stands. Free craft bags were distributed to interested youngsters. Educational programs/demonstrations were an exciting new feature of the day. James and Erika Grogean conducted a very informative presentation about honey and bees. Susan Ballinger, the owner of Nature Reflections, made several beautiful fall flower arrangements. Aaron Allen, the new executive of Midmark/Silas, along with Austin Reed, cooked a delicious seafood dish using many local ingredients.

Versailles FFA would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who showed support by attending this event. Much appreciation is owed to the vendors and especially to all the new program presenters who made the Fall Harvest Sale a huge success. Of special note is gratitude to Bill Didier for providing picnic tables for the event.