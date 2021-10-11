Versailles FFA decorates, delivers pumpkins to Versailles Health Care Center

Staff report

VERSAILLES — In years past, the Versailles FFA would visit the nursing home monthly to spend time with the residents, often providing snacks and doing crafts and activities with them. Sadly, because of COVID, the FFA members are unable to interact with residents at this time but still want to continue doing special activities for them. Versailles FFA members painted pumpkins as part of recreation at the Sept. 28 FFA meeting to share with the individuals at the health care center. Miss Bergman’s section of AFNR class later delivered the pumpkins to Versailles Health Care. The pumpkins were placed in the courtyard area so that many residents can see them from their rooms and enjoy the beauty of fall and the fun of this Halloween tradition.