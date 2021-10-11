Bradford Pumpkin Show kicks off Tuesday

Staff reports

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show returns this week, kicking off its five days of festivities with the opening of the midway and various contests on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The midway will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday, with the Pumpkin Diaper Derby and Pumpkin City Run being held on the north end stage at 5:30 p.m. A parade will follow at 7 p.m., along with the Prince and Princess Contest after the parade on the north end stage.

Also starting on Tuesday will be games on the midway. which will vary in cost from $1-$3 and have varying prize awards, such as stuffed animals, live animals, cash, etc.

On Wednesday, the rides and midway will be open from 4-10 p.m. According to the Bradford Pumpkin Show’s website, rides will open on Wednesday evening. Visitors can either buy individual ride tickets, where each ride “costs” a specific number of tickets, or you can buy a wristband for the night, which allows you to ride as many times as you like.

Also on Wednesday, there will be a Bake-A-Pumpkin Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Contest at 4:30 p.m., a parade at 7 p.m., and the Miss Pumpkin Queen Contest immediately following the parade.

​On Thursday, the rides and midway will be open from 4-10 p.m. There will be Kiddie Tractor Pull at 4:30 p.m., a parade at 7 p.m., and a Cheerleading Competition immediately following the parade.

On Friday, the rides and midway will be open from 1-11 p.m. The school parade will be at 1:30 p.m., and there will be a Big Wheel Race at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a number of events and shows going on, including the following:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Car Show in the back of the village of Bradford Park behind rides

• 10 a.m., rides and midway open

• Noon, Craft Show opens, end time varies by vendor, on the south midway

• Noon, Pet and Novelty Parade, which will start at City Building and at the north end stage

• 2 p.m., Cutest Baby Contest, judging and line up begins at 1:30 p.m. at the north end stage

• 4 p.m., Extravaganza Parade

• 5 p.m., Smash-A-Pumpkin event at the north end stage, tickets on sale all week

• 10 p.m., ​Lucky Pumpkin Sweepstakes at the north end stage, tickets on sale until all have been sold

• 11 p.m., rides and midway close

The Extravaganza Parade on Saturday afternoon features police and fire trucks from several towns, tractors, classic cars, military veterans and vehicles, and many other community organizations.

Food will be available throughout the week. According to the Bradford Pumpkin Show’s website, there will be several vendors who offer meal options like barbecue pork and chicken, chicken fingers, Italian sausage, and pizza. These places also offer sides and drinks like french fries, chips, hand-made lemonade, and soda. There will also be several vendors who offer a variety of specialty items like deep fried desserts, elephant ears, funnel cakes, ice cream, cotton candy, and caramel apples.

The Bradford Pumpkin Show will take place near downtown Bradford at 115 N. Miami Avenue, Bradford. Follow any posted detours/road signs once you enter Bradford. For more information, visit bradfordpumpkinshow.org.