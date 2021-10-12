Greenville Fire Dept. thanks sponsors

In continuing the City of Greenville Fire Department’s commitment to fire and life safety, we organize annual education programs for the children and adults of our community. We recognize the need for an ongoing effort to reach our community.

To help cover the cost of the materials, our department seeks help from concerned businesses, industrial and professional leaders to support this vital program. We also recognize the following for their 2021 donations:

Platinum Sponsors

American Legion Post 140, BASF, The Anderson’s Marathon Ethanol, United Way, VFW Post 7762, Wayne HealthCare, Whirlpool Corp., Classic Warehousing Inc.

Gold Sponsors

Asian Buffet, JAFE Decorating, The Coffee Pot, Western Ohio Podiatric

Silver Sponsors

Dave Knapp Ford, Elks Lodge, Helen’s House of Flowers, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Nutrian AG Solutions, Park National Bank, St. Paul United Church of Christ, MJS Plastics Inc., Spirit Medical Transport

Bronze Sponsors

Wieland Jewelers, Williamson Insurance LLC, G&G Floor Fashions, Barry Family Dentistry LLC, Clear Choice Hearing Aid, Creative Carpet, Darke County Auditor’s Office, Eikenberry’s Foodliners, El Carreton, Gary L. Flinn Co. LPA, Gordon Orthodontics, Greenville National Bank, Hamilton Auto Sales, Jay Petroleum Inc., Making Waves Hair Salon, Mercer Savings Bank, R.J. Warner Insurance, Sloopy’s, Studio 1 Hair Design, Teaford’s Dairy Store, Wagner Avenue Secure Storage

Sponsors

Connie L. Shaffer, Decolores Montessori School, Greenville Pawn & Jewelry, Grosh Quality Water Inc., HotHead Burritos, Jim Gable Insurance Agency Inc., Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Kesco Products, Littman-Thomas Agency Inc., Merle Norman Cosmetics, Mote & Associates, Randall Insurance Agency, Ryan Cherry/Bryan Keefe DDS, Stardust Motel, The Service Company, Brethren Retirement Community, Village Green Health Campus

Thank you for your kind and generous support of educational efforts and for being an important part of our community.

Sincerely,

Russell L. Thompson

Chief, City of Greenville Fire Department

