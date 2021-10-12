Two vehicle collision kills motorcyclist

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A motorcyclist is dead following a Monday collision near Greenville.

At approximately 4:07 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, responded to the 6600 block of State Route 571 on a reported head-on crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2009 Freightliner M2 dump truck driven by Gregory Friend, 55, of Tipp City, Ohio was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 attempting to pass another eastbound vehicle and struck a westbound silver 2003 Suzuki Bandit motorcycle head-on operated by John Neargarder, 39, of Greenville. Neargarder was pronounced dead at the scene while Friend was treated and released at the scene.

Assisting with the crash investigation was Darke County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team, Motor Carrier Enforcement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Darke County Coroner’s Office.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.