Upcoming Darke County Parks events

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs over the next several weeks in October:

Stories by Fireside — Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Spend a crisp fall evening under the stars telling stories and making Milkyway s’mores while basking in the glow and warmth of the fire.

Full Hunter’s Moon Hike — Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Worth Family Nature Preserve. We’ll hike the trails by the light of the full moon; flashlights are not required but may prove useful. Join us at the above-designated park and dress for the weather.

Pick a Pumpkin Passport — Now through Oct. 30. Starting on Oct. 9, the Pumpkin Passport will take place at your own pace over a three-week period. Inside each pumpkin will be a stamp for your passport! Once you register, we will email you a PDF of the “Pumpkin Passport.” Then you have three-weeks to visit each park, find the pumpkin, stamp the passport and return it to us. Once your mission is complete, we will have fall-themed goodies for your family to pick up at the Nature Center.

Great Pumpkin Hunt — Oct. 23 1 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. This annual favorite returns! The Great Pumpkin Hunt, is the best opportunity for a non-scary Halloween experience while exploring the woods on a crisp fall day! Be sure to come in your best Halloween outfit for an added treat (or trick!).

Mushroom Meander — Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Routzong Preserve. A change in perspective is all you need to enjoy the wonderful word of mushrooms. Take a hike with a naturalist to discover how many different species are living in the forest and where to find them.

Cycling and Coffee — Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at Bish Discovery Center. Join us for a bike ride (15 miles round trip) to Bear’s Mill for some coffee and pastries.

Registration is required. Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information call 937-548-0165.