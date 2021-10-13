Darke Health Dept. still offering flu vaccinations

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Health Department still has influenza vaccines available. If you are interested in receiving an influenza vaccine, you will need to schedule an appointment. Appointment times run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. These vaccines will be given at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. These are available while supplies last. To schedule, please call the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

This clinic is for anyone ages 6 months and older. The flu vaccine is recommended for most people of this age, including pregnant women. If you aren’t sure if the flu vaccine is right for you, consult your primary care provider.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card with them. A copy of the card will be made onsite and the insurance company will be billed. If you do not have insurance, the most you would be billed is $30. For any questions or additional information on this clinic, please contact the Darke County Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.