Annual Beggars’ Night returns Oct. 28

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Don your costumes and join Main Street Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, during the Downtown Beggars’ Night Event from 7 to 9 p.m.

Throughout the evening, children will have the opportunity to fill their bags with many tasty treats. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Main Street Greenville, and downtown businesses are pleased to bring this safe Halloween event to the community!

There are many ways to join in the fun, including a costume contest and costume parade provided by The Daily Advocate/Early Bird. Anyone interested in entering the costume contest should line up on W. Fifth Street at 6:30 p.m. After a parade down S. Broadway, the costume judging will take place at the circle.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the seven categories of costumes, with first-place winning $30, second place winning $20, and third place winning $10!

The seven prize categories are:

1. Tiny Tot Girls – up to age 6

2. Tiny Tot Boys – up to age 6

3. Masked Girls – ages 6-10

4. Masked Boys – ages 6-10

5. Masked Boys & Girls – ages 11-16

6. Best Costumed Adult

7. Best Masked Group

After the costume contest, beggars will begin their trick-or-treating. Additional activities will include activities from local businesses and churches as well as a photo opportunity at the Circle on Broadway.

Please no political campaigning. We ask that each participating business pass out kid-friendly items and not handouts or flyers. As you must be pre-registered to pass out candy during the beggar’s night event, please contact Main Street Greenville at 937-548-4998 for an agreement to participate before Oct. 20.

For more info, please visit the organization on Facebook or at their website, www.MainStreetGreenville.org. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. You can contact the organization at 421 S. Broadway or by phone at 937-548-4998.