Commissioners discuss possible marijuana dispensary

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss the Annexation of 3.394 acres, tree trimming, and a possible marijuana dispensary. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved Resolution (R-337-2021) for the annexation of 3.394 acres from Patterson Twp. to the Village of Osgood, Ohio. Attorney Thomas L. Guillozet attended the session and spoke out about the annexation in place of the sole owner of the real estate, Karen Homan, who is the managing member of Do Good Real Estate, LLC.

“The intention is to build housing to assist people,” Guillozet said. “The Do Good Restaurant donates all profits and tips to assist families needing help, and this is another way we can give to the community.”

Guillozet said the town and the village already approved of the annexation and construction began last week, but they wanted to ensure the commissioners were aware and were on board with the idea as well.

“It’s pretty cool to see,” Holmes said in regards to the Do Good’s actions.

The board also approved the quotes for the Garst and MRTC Tree Trimming. Garst recommended Foster’s Tree Service be the providing source for the job for $5,300, and MRTC recommended they were allowed to hire Bulcher’s Tree Service at $1,625. Aultman explained both parties collected individual projects and quotes and this was the best option for both areas moving forward.

Holmes ended the meeting by giving an overview of the work he had done and meetings he attended over the past week. He talked about the next city council meeting and wanted more people to be aware of the topic at large.

“I got a call there is a public hearing on Nov. 2, for the Greenville City Council to act on recommendation from Planning and Zoning relating to the possibility of a marijuana dispensary being established in the City of Greenville,” Holmes said.

The tentative spot for the dispensary if it goes through would be next to the At&T store. The council will be reviewing that and going over zoning on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m in the council room municipal building. Depending on the option the City Council decides to move forward with, this activity can become a state regulated affair.

“There will be three dispensaries allocated for the counties of Darke, Prebel and Butler,” Holmes said, “and I will kindly say I prefer this to be somewhere else.”

Holmes added this is a county topic not just a city topic. He stated folks need to step forward and express to the city council or come to learn what exactly is going on before expressing, but either way people need to be aware this is happening.

“There are folks out there who will not agree with my thoughts on that, but I just think it’s a slippery slope once you open that door and in a high traffic area nonetheless,” he said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]