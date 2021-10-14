KitchenAid donates to North Park basketball courts

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Visitors to North Park in Greenville will soon see refreshed basketball courts and a newly added pickleball court.

Members of KitchenAid, Whirlpool, the Greenville Park Department, and others including Greenville Councilwoman Delores Ely gathered at North Park Wednesday for the revealing of a donation check and to see the site in its current condition before construction is set to begin.

“All profits from the KitchenAid Annie Oakley pop up store are being donated,” KitchenAid’s Communication Specialist Lisa Hileman said.

KitchenAid donated $32,105.40 to the Greenville Park Department in order to restore the basketball courts and add a pickleball court. The last time the court was restored was in 2000 when the park was built.

“It’ll be nice to see it [the courts] with a face lift,” Councilwoman Ely said.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]