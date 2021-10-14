DCCA Coffee House Series opens with Zak Morgan

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present zany singer/songwriter Zak Morgan to open its 2021-2022 Coffee House Series on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Montage Cafe.

“We are excited to once again be able to invite patrons to our Coffee House shows where they can enjoy first-rate entertainment in a cozy intimate setting while enjoying food and drink, all at a low, low ticket cost,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan.

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, Zak Morgan’s shows are filled with laughter and warmth as well as wit and charm.

“Zak’s music appeals to all ages; his songs find the perfect balance by telling stories that intrigue children while also delighting adults,” David stated.

Zak Morgan’s show will start at 7 p.m.

Cincinnati-based Zak Morgan performs family concerts throughout the country; he has released five critically acclaimed recordings, one of which was nominated for a Grammy in 2003. When asked to name his biggest musical influences, the energetic artist names Cat Stevens, Elvis Presley, and The Beach Boys, as well as folk icons Stan Rogers and John Gorka. Zak’s storytelling abilities have been compared to that of Raold Dahl and Shel Silverstein, two writers that Morgan credits as main influences in his work.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knck Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the performance by Zak Morgan are $10, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. Tickets will also be available at Montage.