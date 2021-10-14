GHS winter walking program resumes in November

Staff report

GREENVILLE — This year, Greenville High School will again open its doors to community members seeking a free, warm, and safe place to walk on winter evenings. The public is invited to walk at the high school from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Nov. 29 and continuing through Mar. 24, 2022. There will be no walking during Christmas break. Also, if school is closed during a day or there are parent/teacher conferences, then it will be closed to walking that evening. A complete calendar of available walking dates will be available to walkers at the sign-in desk.

Greenville High School opened its doors to walkers many years ago. The Greenville Board of Education has continued to support this activity in the high school. In the past, dozens of people enjoyed the program. Greenville City Schools is happy to support this wellness activity to benefit residents of the community.

The program does not cost the school district extra money because volunteers monitor the walkers and custodians are usually working in the building during the evening. Thanks is extended to those who help monitor the activity, including SADD Club, IMTV, Varsity G Club, NJROTC, Key Club, Foreign Language Clubs, Student Council, Med Tech, student body, members of the school board, and school district personnel.

Those interested in walking at the high school are asked to enter by the main entrance by the flagpole, social distance from one another while walking at least six feet apart from those outside your family, sign in upon arrival, and check off your name when leaving. Walkers are asked to walk only on the first floor. No running or jogging is allowed. Also not allowed are wheeled items, such as strollers and skateboards. Students under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

Seven and a half laps around the interior hallway loop is equivalent to one mile. Walkers go in a clockwise direction on Mondays and Wednesdays and counterclockwise on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Enjoy the activity to assist you with your wellness.