Greenville BPW hosts annual Guest Night Extravaganza

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Greenville Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Club hosted their annual Guest Night Extravaganza titled, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” in Versailles on Oct. 14. The event-filled evening began with vendor shopping. Twelve women business owners/operators were gathered to offer a variety of goods. From candles and soaps to clothing, jewelry, crafts, and even essential oils and massage — there was something for everyone! A buffet-style dinner catered by The Winery at Versailles provided salad, pizza, and bread sticks for all. A complementary bottle of the Winery’s new WINGS wine was also served at each sponsored table.

Key sponsors included the following: Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Billers Stamp & Engraving, Edison State Community College, Friends of Darke County Parks, GNB Banking Centers, Lovely Ladies, Cox Insurance, Tribute Funeral Homes, Better You Boutique, Darke County Parks District, Financial Achievement Services, Inc., Four Season Friends, Happily Ever Co., Prosperity Promotions, Teaford’s Pizza & Subs, and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home.

A gorgeous style show was presented following dinner by both Better You Boutique and Happily Ever Co. models. Interspersed throughout the night were door prize drawings and a silent auction to bid on donated gift baskets from more than 50 local businesses who support the efforts of the Greenville BPW. The night ended with the excitement of a 50/50 raffle, half of which would go to a lucky dinner guest, the other half to a young woman’s scholarship.

The Guest Night dinner was a perfect way to kick off National Business Women’s Week® (Oct. 17 to 23), which Darke County Commissioners recently signed into effect in homage of our 69.2 million-strong female workforce. Women make up 57 percent of the total number of employed individuals in our country. National Business Women’s Week has been celebrated since 1928, just six years prior to the 1934 founding of the local Greenville BPW. The Board of Darke County Commissioners’ proclamation reads, “We urge all citizens, businesses and community organizations in Darke County, Ohio, to join this salute to working women. Encourage and promote the celebration of the achievements of all working women as they contribute daily to our economic, civic and cultural goals and livelihood.” Currently, there are 11.6 million woman-owned firms in the U.S. that generate $1.7 trillion in sales.

The Greenville BPW hosts several events throughout the year, such as Summer Chicken BBQ, Breakfast with Santa, and of course, Guest Night Extravaganza, to raise funds for granting scholarships to young women of Darke County. Their mission, “to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information,” is a driving force behind all they do.

Through the month of October, membership dues to join Greenville BPW have been discounted from $40 to only $30. The club meets at various local venues on the second Thursday evening of each month from September through June.

Next year’s Guest Night plans are already in the works and will be held on Oct. 13, so be sure to save the date!

Please contact membership chair Karen Sink at [email protected] for information on joining Greenville BPW. Additional photos and updates can be found on the Greenville BPW Facebook page.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield, email [email protected]