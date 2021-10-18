Stelvideo Christian Church to celebrate 100 years

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The public is invited to join as a local church shares a century’s worth of memories and fellowship.

A homecoming and 100-year celebration of the Stelvideo Christian Church building will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Vernon Rodeffer, former pastor.

Following the program, there will be additional fellowship with reminiscing and photographs, along with displays of Bibles and vintage tools from over the years. Jack Sullenbarger, member, trustee and deacon, will also display his 1924 Model T, offering rides after the service.

The original church was established 134 years ago in 1887 by the church’s founding fathers who believed in the Bible as the Word of God. The Christian church was based on the principles: “The Holy Bible, the Lord Jesus, and Christian character.”

Stelvideo Christian Church has a lot to offer. Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, and morning Worship Service at 10:30. Other activities include Kid’s Corner and Penny March; Junior Church, led by Heather Brown, is held twice a month.

The church has a band and choir, led by David Bloomfield and accompanied by Jeannie Anderson. A puppet ministry is directed by Lois Smith and a presentation is given once a month. Many members are involved in this ministry.

Bible Studies and Prayer time are held weekly, led by Pastor Tracy and his wife, Heather. A Men’s Breakfast and Devotional time is held monthly on Saturday mornings.

Stelvideo Christian Church has a congregational form of church government. They are a friendly and caring church and a church that preaches the Word of God.

The church is located at 6808 Church Street, Stelvideo, Ohio.