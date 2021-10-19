Couple reaches milestone anniversary

Arcanum News for the week of Oct. 18, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The family of David and MaryBeth Printz celebrated their parents’ 70th anniversary recently with a reception and party recently. Dave and MaryBeth were married on Nov. 17, 1951, at the Phillipsburg United Methodist Church. Local residents of the Arcanum-Gordon area, they had four sons: Dale (Suzan), Lonnie (Tina), Rodney (Janet), and Kyle (Tammy). They also have 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Now retired, they farmed their entire married lives, and both retired from Arcanum Local Schools. Dave drove School Bus for 30 years and was also the bus mechanic; and MaryBeth drove for 25 years. Since retirement they have been enjoying spending their winters in Florida with their family. Congratulations Dave and MaryBeth! Seventy years of marriage equals 840 months of hugs, 3,650 weeks of laughter, 25,550 days of patience, 613,200 hours of love and a whole lifetime of precious memories, Happy Anniversary!

Mark your calendar for Oct. 28 — this is the date of the Arcanum Business Association’s Annual Bean Supper and Halloween parade. The serving will start at 4:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Always a fun time, with prizes and awards for those dressed in Halloween costumes.

Arcanum’s Annual Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. This is always a fun time for all the kids in the community as well as a good time to visit with friends and neighbors as everyone is out walking and having a good time.

The Village of Arcanum is preparing for the Annual Candy Cane Hunt in the park on Dec. 4. If you would like to donate cash donations or new toys for the annual hunt, please drop-off your donations to the Village Administration Building, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, the Arcanum Public Library and/or SRL Troutwine Insurance. For more information or questions, please contact Julie at the city building at 937-692-8500.

The Arcanum Fire Department will be hosting a Pork Chop Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 31. This will be for pickup after Trick or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., for carry-out only. Tickets are $10. Meal includes pork chop, chips, applesauce, and a dinner roll. Tickets are for sale by any member of the fire department. The fire house is located at 208 South Main Street in Arcanum. Tickets are also available for purchase at Orme Hardware, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Branch, Pack-A-Sak, and Fourman’s Variety Store (a.k.a. Ben Franklin).

Did you know that our Arcanum School Band Director, Heather Marsh-Myers, was selected to march in the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day? How cool is that? She will be representing the Troy and Arcanum Communities as a band director representative from Ohio. The marching band has 278 band directors from all 50 states and Mexico. They will be performing in the 5.5-mile parade and will be seen on nation television on Jan. 1, 2022. The parade will be aired on ABC, NBC, or the Hallmark Channel at 11 a.m. EST. For those interested in supporting her financially for this unique opportunity, please consider donating to this GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/rose-bowl-parade-band-directors-marching-band. Ms. Marsh-Myers also states that her husband, Ed, will be coming with her on the trip and is now also going to be a part of the Parade! Ed will be carrying a banner and marching the parade route with the band.

“October, baptize me with leaves! Swaddle me in corduroy and nurse me with split pea soup. October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins. O autumn! O teakettle! O grace!” ~ Rainbow Rowell

“October is the fallen leaf, but it is also a wider horizon more clearly seen. It is the distant hills once more in sight, and the enduring constellations above them once again.” ~ Hal Borland

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ~ Oscar Wilde

