Greenville Police Blotter

Burglary

Oct. 14, 4:52 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a burglary not in progress. Upon arrival contact with the complainant/victim was made. They advised the handle of their safety deposit box had been ripped off and all of the money kept inside was missing. The male victim stated the only person who knew about the money in the box was his wife. The wife led officers to another part of the house and stated the money she had stashed away was also missing from the room along with her gold wedding ring and the only person who knew where the money was stashed was her husband. There was no forced entry into the home.

Disorderly

Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Water Street in reference to a harassment complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who advised her daughter was with her ROTC class at the Greenville High School football game on Sept. 10 when the former ROTC commander approached her. The commander was talking with her when he then smacked her in the back of the head. The commander has been told numerous times not to touch her daughter or harass her in anyway. The complainant advised numerous students were present during the incident. Contact has not been made with the commander, and a follow up is required for this case.

Breaking and Entering

Oct. 11, 6:51 a.m.: Officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to Life Style Furniture on a report of someone inside the business while it was closed. Dispatch advised the owner could see someone inside via security cameras. Upon arrival, officers began to secure the perimeter of the building and found the back door of the building unlocked. Deputies cleared the store but were unable to locate anyone inside. The owner arrived and advised the suspect on video was a former employee, Robert Price, looking for the safe key. Officer confirmed this observation after viewing the video. Officers made contact with Price and questioned him about his whereabouts on the specific date. Price admitted to being at the store and stated “he was being stupid” and denied trying to get into the safe. The case has been submitted for felony charges and advised him of the Grand Jury process. This case will be submitted to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for felony breaking and entering.

Wanted Person

Oct. 14, 12:59 p.m.: an officer observed a black 2006 Dodge Ram being operated west bound on West main Street near Vine Street. Through investigation, the owner of the vehicle was found to have an active felony warrant and the rear license plate on the rear was expired. A traffic stop was made and the owner, Kevin Vititoe, was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Oct. 13, 12:21 p.m.: While investigating a breaking and entering complaint at the 400 block of Harrison Avenue, an officer observed Kimberly Dotson, who had an outstanding warrant standing in the upstairs hallway of the residence. Dispatch confirmed Dotson has an active Greenville Police Department warrant for failing to appear on a driving under suspension offense with a bond of $575. Dotson was detained and transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 12, 8:39 p.m.: An officer observed a red 1997 Saturn S-Series being operated north bound on North Broadway. The vehicle violated two traffic violations and a traffic stop was made on the vehicle. Through investigation a passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active felony warrant. Justin Gantt had an active felony warrant through Darke County for a probation violation on the original charge of breaking and entering, no bond. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Gantt was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

