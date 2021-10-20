Versailles Area Foundation Fund awards grant to Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Greater Versailles Area Foundation Fund, in conjunction with The Troy Foundation, recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

This grant will be used for the Versailles afterschool Big Buddies program. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, are matched with and elementary student and work with them on different educational and recreational activities.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County to expand and continue their Big Buddies program in Versailles.

The agency is currently recruiting both volunteers and little for all mentoring programs. For more information, students can contact their school guidance counselor or call the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency office.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to make a difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, please contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.