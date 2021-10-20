Tri-Village MVCTC FFA team places in land judging contest

By Kate Gross

Chapter Vice President of Growing Leaders

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA Chapters Agricultural and Urban Soils teams competed at the state land judging contest on Oct. 9. The contest was held at Delaware State Park off of the Olentangy river.

The Agricultural soils team consisted of seniors Madison Crawford, Luke Drew, and Kate Gross, alongside sophomore, Macy Howell. The Agricultural soils team placed eighth in the state with Howell leading the team as the 23rd individual overall.

The Urban soils team consisted of freshmen, Lucas Howell, and Kaleb Martin, sophomore, Kiersten Wilcox, and Junior, Natalie Miller. This young Urban team placed 10th in the state with Wilcox leading the team as the 19th individual overall.

This is the first time both of Tri-Village’s land judging teams have placed in the top ten at state! As soil judging has come to an end for the year, the chapter is excited to return five individuals to judge next year and wishes their three seniors the best in their future endeavours.

The Tri-Village Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter is a satellite program of Miami Valley Career Technology Center and is under the direction of Mr. Justin Slone for the past 7 years.